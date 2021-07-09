Grace Marie (LaFrance) Schneider, 74, of Side Lake, Minn., passed away on July 7, 2021, with her family by her side.
She was born Nov.17, 1946, in Chisholm, Minn., to Edmund and Frances (Kerzie) LaFrance. Grace graduated from Chisholm High School in 1964 where she was a cheerleader and Homecoming Queen. After high school, she attended Hibbing Community College and went on to work at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry where she met her husband of 52 years, Dr. Carl M. Schneider.
Grace was an active volunteer in the Hibbing community. She spent most of her time and energy caring for her biological kids as well as all the extra kids that came along the way. She was the Hibbing High School Cheerleading Advisor, a member of the Youth Hockey, Baseball and Football Boards, Cross Country Boosters, Jaycee Women, Figure Skating Club, Lions Club, Salvation Army Board, St. Leo’s PTA, and countless other organizations. Grace rarely said no and wanted everyone to feel welcome and wanted. Grace loved to iron everything, keep a clean organized home, do ceramics, sew, provide food for everyone and deeply cared for her husband, children, grandchildren and many others. Grace had many tremendous qualities and was loved by all. Grace will continue to help others even in death as she is a tissue donor. She will be deeply missed.
Grace is survived by her husband, Dr. Carl M. Schneider; children, Dr. Tara (Tom) Wagner, Dr. Carl (Steph) Schneider, Mandy (Brett) Peterson all of Edina, Minn.; grandchildren: Claire, Maggie and Laci Wagner, Graydon, Frances and Freddie Schneider, Brady, Betsy and Tanner Peterson; sister, Mary (John) Rolle and family; brother, Emmett LaFrance.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Frances LaFrance; and her grandson, Chase Peterson.
Services to celebrate Grace’s life will be held on Saturday, July 17, at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Chisholm. The Rev. Fr. Charles Flynn will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. Reception will follow at Valentini's Supper Club.
Interment will be in Lakewood Cemetery of Minneapolis at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Gracie’s Memorial Scholarship Fund which will help students to achieve their dreams.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Grace, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
