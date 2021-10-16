Grace L. Maki went to be with her Lord & Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. She passed away in her home with family by her side.
She was born March 22, 1929, in Pool Location to Orry and Beatrice (Kermode) Frost. She married her high school sweetheart, Walter W. Maki on Aug. 20, 1949, in Hibbing. She attended North Star Church in Hibbing. Grace was a homemaker and was very dedicated to the care of her family.
Grace is survived by two sons, Mathew (Shelly) Maki and Timothy (Stephanie) Maki, both of Hibbing; three daughters, Kathleen (Harlee) Sirjord, Hibbing, Cheryl (Bill) Goodman, Cambridge, Minn., and Susan (Gary) Champion of Hibbing; daughter-in-law, Mary Maki, Hibbing; and son-in-law, Matt Scorich Sr.; two brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-laws; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; two sons, Walter Jr., Mark, a stillborn son; daughter, Deborah Scorich; her parents; and eight siblings.
There will be a celebration of Grace’s life 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Victory Christian Academy for family, extended family, and close friends. Pastors Timothy Maki and Christopher Champion will officiate.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Grace, please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
