Grace Eleanor Brotherton, 92, of Gilbert, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Essentia Health – Virginia.
She was born June 12, 1928 in Gilbert, Minn., to John and Mary (Maki) Kern. Grace was a 1946 graduate of Gilbert High School and shortly after began working at the Gilbert Post Office. She began working as a clerk and later as PostMaster, retiring in 1973.
On June 12, 1954 she married Gordon Brotherton in Gilbert. Grace was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Grace is survived by her children, Robert (Trudy) Brotherton of Fort Worth, Texas, Penny (Don) Burke of Virginia and Mark Brotherton of Gilbert; grandchildren: Douglas, Patrick, Mary, Abby, Nikki, Chris and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emily and Charles; sister, Fran Preiner; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon; siblings: Robert (Mary), John and two in infancy.
Memorial Mass for Grace will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 19, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Charles Flynn as celebrant.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at church with recitation of the rosary at 9:30 a.m.
Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.