Grace E. Kleven, 75, of Eveleth, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Essentia Health Virginia.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at Range Funeral Home, beginning at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia.

