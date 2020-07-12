A celebration of Grace Benz’s Life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 17, at her residence at 2870 County Road 444 in Hibbing. Come as you are, bring a story to share and enjoy some time with friends and our family. Lunch and beverages will be provided.
