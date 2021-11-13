Gordon Ness Carlson passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the age of 92.
Born in Wakefield, Mich., on Feb. 22, 1929, Gordon was the youngest of two sons born to Gladyce and Edwin Carlson. Gordon was a caring father, grandfather and great- grandfather. He was a hardworking and dedicated provider who wanted nothing more than to have his family around to share precious time together. For years, he and Ione hosted their children and families at Fort Meyers Beach in Florida, at Breezy Point Resort near Brainerd, Minn., and would also join their family and good friends in Wakefield, Mich., for 4th of July celebrations, to name just a few. Gordon graduated from Bessemer High School in 1946, and then from Michigan Tech in 1950 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He followed in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps when he started his career in the iron ore industry as a laborer working underground in the Pickands Mather-managed Peterson Mine on the Gogebic Range in Michigan. In 1950, he was moved to Minnesota’s Cuyuna Iron Range to be the pit operations assistant at the Mahnomen Mine. In 1956 Gordy was transferred to Hibbing to work in Pickands Mather’s (PM) district office as district mechanical engineer responsible for maintenance at 12 mines located on the Mesaba and Cuyuna Iron Ranges. In December of 1957, he penned an article in the Mining Congress Journal detailing the progression of the, what was then called, the modern off-highway truck. The depth of this article highlighted his intense interest in mining. Also, while working at the PM office in Hibbing, Gordy met, fell in love with, and married Ione Eckman. They managed to raise their children, grow deeper in love, and advance Gordy’s career throughout their 62 years together. In 1959 Gordon was put in charge of operations for all of PM’s beneficiating plants (exclusive of taconite), and then in 1962, they moved to Montreal, Quebec, where he worked on the design, construction, and manning of the Wabush Mine pilot plant in Labrador, Canada. In 1964 he was then transferred northeast to the community of Sept-Iles QE which was situated at the mouth of the St. Lawrence River. This was where the pelletizing and shipping facility for the Wabush Mine was being built, and this was where he, Ione, and their children would stay until their move back to Hibbing in 1974. Hibbing Taconite was about to be constructed and Gordon was selected to be the Assistant General Manager of the new mine. It was also during the Hibbing years that the youngest daughter, Kerri, was born. In 1981, Gordy was chosen to join the PM’s Cleveland OH headquarters as manager of iron ore mines. He continued on to become general manager of ore mines and later, after 42 years in the industry and now part of Cleveland Cliffs Inc after their acquisition of PM, he retired as vice president-ore operations in 1993. On a humorous note, when working as the assistant manager for Hibbing Taconite, he was easily recognizable by the distinctive tilt of his hard hat, the “look” with the raised eyebrow, and his many “sayings” that he enjoyed sharing with his co-workers each day. In retirement, our father was an avid fisherman and carpenter/furniture maker. He, with the frequent assistance of his sons, filled their homes with craftsman furniture such as rocking chairs, dining room furniture, wardrobes, many beautiful beds, and grandfather clocks. His furniture was of such high quality, even though one of his favorite sayings was “we’re not building a watch.” Whenever any of us children look about
and see the handcrafted pieces of work displayed and in use in our homes, they will remind us of what a loving, supportive, generous, and influential father he was to us. As time went on, he enjoyed playing pool with his sons, almost always soundly beating them (with Mom cheering for Dad on the side), gin with anyone and everyone, and theatre popcorn and vanilla ice cream. On a very special note, during their last years while they lived at Augustana Regents Assisted Living in Burnsville, Minn. Mom and Dad were so very fortunate to have a dedicated, skilled, and loving caretaker who stayed with them and helped them to live the most active, safe, and fulfilling lives that God meant them to have. Juah’s care, dedication, and self-sacrifice to our parents was without compare. She gave up years of her life to ensure that our parents had the best last years that they could. We will be forever indebted to her for the grace, dignity, and love
she gave to our mom and dad.
Gordon leaves behind six children: daughter Debbie Carlson in San Francisco, Calif., son, Craig (Elisa) of Minneapolis, son, Thomas (Brennan Baas) of Minneapolis, daughter, Lynette (Joe Argir and their children Sean, Benjamin, Jeremy, and Samantha) of Chisholm, Minn., son, Robert (Kim, and their daughter Evey) of Richfield, Minn., and daughter, Kerri Carlson (Wes Haynes, and their son Edwin-Ray) of Burnsville, Minn..
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Ione Ardyth Carlson (Eckman), who passed away on April 23, 2020; his parents; his brother, John (Jack); and his first wife, Mayme, Debbie’s mother.
Due to Covid 19, there was no service for our mother, Ione, who passed away on 4/23/20. Her obituary ran in the papers at that time. As our father’s love for our mother could not stand to say good-bye to her in a separate service, there will be one memorial service to honor both of our parents that will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, at First Lutheran Church in Hibbing.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the service at 1 p.m., committal at the Hibbing cemetery.
In lieu of gifts, the family would welcome donations to the debra.org, or ebresearch.org, 2 organizations involved in the research for a cure and improvements in the treatments of Epidermolysis Bullosa, a genetic disease affecting the life of one of their grandchildren. We welcome any, and all, to join us as we celebrate the lives of both Gordon and Ione Carlson. They lived, loved, and laughed together for 62 years, and they will now rest together for eternity.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
