Gordon John Hill, 80, of Biwabik, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth after a short battle with cancer.
He was born to Auno and Gertie (Lindgren) Hill on Nov. 11, 1940. He was a 1958 graduate of Biwabik High School. In 1964 he married Carol Jola and together they had three children: Scot, Robert, Kathy. After high school Gordy attended college before moving on to have a 36-year career at Erie/LTV Steel Mining Company. Gordy loved sports, especially the Twins, Vikings and Gophers. He also enjoyed playing both slow pitch and fast pitch softball for many years.
Gordy is survived by his three children, Robert (Shannon) Hill, Kathy (Corey) Gray and Scot Hill; grandchildren: Ava, Jamie, Maija Hill; Evan and Ryan Gray; Alexandra (Austin Verbonich) Hill; former wife and friend, Carol Hill; great-granddaughter, Kaiah Verbonich.
A Celebration of Life for Gordon will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at The Pub in Biwabik.
A private graveside service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik.
