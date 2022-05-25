Gordon ‘Gordy’ Kussatz
December 15, 1940 — May 20, 2022
Gordon “Gordy” Alvin Kussatz, 81, of Menahga, Minn., passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home following a short illness.
Gordon Kussatz was born on Dec. 15, 1940, the son of Alfred and Esther (Marlow) Kussatz in Huntersville, Minn. He grew up on the family farm in rural Sebeka and attended country school. Gordy graduated from Sebeka High School in 1959. After high school he was drafted into the United States Army in 1963 where he was in the Military Police Academy in Fort Gordon, Ga., and also as a Prison Guard at Fort Leavenworth Military Prison.
After serving his country, he started working for Erie Mining Company & LTV Steel for 33 years as a production truck driver.
On Dec. 16, 1967, he was united in marriage to Mavis Maaninga and to this union three children were born.
Gordy enjoyed farming, cutting wood, tractors, hunting and wood working. Gordy played town ball for North Germany and was a lifelong Twins fan. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor. Gordy would have the kids and grandkids helping him plant potatoes but ended up firing them from the job.
Deeply loved and mourning Gordy’s passing are his daughters, Luann (Robert) Johnson of Mountain Iron, Minn., Sandy Kussatz of Hibbing, Minn., his son Keith Kussatz of Chisholm, Minn., his son-in-law, John Saari of Aurora, Minn., his grandchildren: Alex (Cassie Blake) Saari of St. Paul, Minn., Melissa Johnson of Duluth, Minn., Aaron Johnson of Mountain Iron, Christiana Saari of Virginia,Minn., and Morgan Janke of Chisholm; his great-granddaughters, Aubree and Gabriella Entner of Virginia and Aurora Seglem of Grand Marias, Minn.; his sisters, Joyce Richards of Ishpeming, Mich., LeAnn Bartol of Hibbing and Marvin (Vickie Makela) Kussatz of Sebeka, Minn.; his sisters-in-law, Alice (Jim Krasky) Kako of Menahga, Jean Tomperi of Menahga and Carolyn (Robert) Condon of Butte, Mont.; and brother-in-law, Harlin (Judy) Maaninga.; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Gordy was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis; his parents, Alfred and Esther Kussatz; brothers, Floyd, Melvin, and Gary; sister, Jean Steffens; sisters-in-law, Luella Gustafson and Evelyn Kussatz; brothers-in-law: Harold Gustafson, Verdie Maaninga, Rudy Kako, Jerry Tomperi, Rick Bartol, Duane Dobson, Sam Richards, Dale Johanning and Alan Steffens; nephews, Jon Maaninga, Ray Kussatz, and Larry Dobson.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, June 4, at 11 a.m. at Jim Cook Cemetery, Menahga. A luncheon will be held at the Menahga V.F.W. following Graveside Services.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Gordy’s Tribute Wall.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Wadena, Minnesota.
