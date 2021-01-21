Gordon Donald Renn, 86, of Mountain Iron went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1934, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Loren and Etta Renn.
Gordy was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved all his family very much and told them often. He was married to Barbara Kracht for 20 years and had two children, a daughter Sheri and a son Matthew.
Gordon served in the U. S. Navy on the Air-Craft Carrier “The Ranger.” He was a trucker for many years in Sioux City, and moved to the Iron Range where he met Carolyn, and married Carolyn Osterheim (Britton) on May 8, 1981, and they were together for 39 years.
He worked as a field millwright at U. S. Steel (Minntac) and later started his own cleaning business, “Gordon Renn Cleaning.”
Gordon was very active in the True Hope Fellowship Church and was a dedicated member in “God’s Choice Pro-Life Ministry”.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Renn of Mountain Iron; three children, Sheri (Doug) Schwan, Matt Renn and Maureen (Ronnie) Typpo; five grandchildren: Jesse Osterheim (Martha), Jamie Osterheim (MaryAnn), Alena (Mike) Yukich, Jaden, Joslynn and Jarrett Johnson; mother-in-law, Irene Britton; brothers-in-law, Ronald and Brian Britton; and ex-son-in-law, Doug Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Etta Renn; daughter, Colleen Osterheim; brother and sister-in-law, John and Darlene Renn; sister, Lorene Glant; and father-in-law, Lloyd Britton.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth for all the wonderful care they gave Gordy. The family also would like to thank Pastors Esther and Joel Kallberg and the Church Family for all their prayers and support; and a big thank you to the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia for all their help and understanding.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at the True Hope Fellowship Church in Midway.
Arrangements are with Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
