Gordon (Gordy) Bjellos peacefully passed away in his home surrounded by family on Sept. 8, 2022.
He was born on Nov. 26, 1940, to Sam and Mary (Lagather) Bjellos in Carson Lake, Minn., and attended schools in Hibbing, Minn. In 1985, Gordy married Elaine Jaksch after over 2 decades together. In 2002, Gordy retired from the City of Hibbing and moved with his wife to Black River Falls, Wis., to enjoy retirement.
Gordy was quite the character, but had a heart of gold. He put his whole heart into all of his friendships, and made friends wherever he went. He went through life rambunctiously and with joy. A true Minnesotan at heart, Gordy was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Twins and Wild. He also enjoyed following his young family members in their sports activities.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine; his son, Robert (Melodie) Cogger; his son-in-law, Lon Stenroos; his granddaughter, Ginny (Jonathan) Diggins, his grandson, Cody (Sarah) Stenroos, his great-grandchildren, Olive, Jaden and Meadow; his sister, Patricia Welte; his brother, Michael (Shirley) Bjellos, several beloved nieces and nephews, and many of his close friends.
Gordy was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Sherry; and his siblings, Marion (Shags), Margaret, Cenia, Violet, Peter, Eli, and James.
A celebration of life for both Black River Falls and Hibbing will be determined at a later date.
The Buswell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 715-284-2231.
To plant a tree in memory of Gordon Bjellos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.