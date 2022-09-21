Gordon Bjellos

Gordon (Gordy) Bjellos peacefully passed away in his home surrounded by family on Sept. 8, 2022.

He was born on Nov. 26, 1940, to Sam and Mary (Lagather) Bjellos in Carson Lake, Minn., and attended schools in Hibbing, Minn. In 1985, Gordy married Elaine Jaksch after over 2 decades together. In 2002, Gordy retired from the City of Hibbing and moved with his wife to Black River Falls, Wis., to enjoy retirement.

