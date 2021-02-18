Goodwin Moe, 78, of Pengilly, Minn., died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at his home.
Goodie was born on Dec. 24, 1942, in Crookston, Minn., the son of Gunnuf and Mabel (Larson) Moe. He attended rural school in Bygland Township and Graduated from East Grand Forks High School in 1960. He was in the US Army from 1964 to 1966. He then attended Brown Institute in Minneapolis for electronics maintenance and relocated to the Hibbing area. He worked for Hibbing Taconite until his retirement.
He is survived by a sister, Helen (Dennis) Sullivan, of Roseville, Minn.; and six nephews: Mark (Linda), Michael (Linda), Mitchel (Jennifer), Moe. Dennis Jr, Timothy (Kathy), John (Missy) Sullivan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his brother, Ardell.
Goodie lived on Swan Lake where he enjoyed fishing, and lakeside living. He loved to have his nephews come up to fish. He enjoyed gaming at the Casinos and sporting events of all kinds.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Interment: South Bygland Cemetery, Rural East Grand Forks, Minn.
Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, Minn.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.