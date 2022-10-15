Godfrey (Guff) Peterson, 68, of Minneapolis, Minn., died Oct. 2, 2022, after a battle with esophageal cancer. A remembrance gathering will be held at 1 p.m. on October 28 at the historical Lakewood Memorial Chapel, 3600 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis.
Godfrey Lynn Peterson was born on March 11, 1954, in Virginia, Minn., the youngest son of Lynn and Isobel (Worrall) Peterson. He attended school in Buhl, Minn., and graduated from Buhl High School in 1972. He also attended Mesabi Community College in Virginia and graduated from the University of Minnesota, Duluth, with a degree in chemistry.
In 1976, he began working for the United States Steel Corporation, Minntac, Mountain Iron, Minn., and retired in November 2019 after 43 years.
On June 27, 1998, Godfrey married Louise Anderson in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and together they traveled the world. From their honeymoon in China to exploring the mountains of Nepal and sampling the many pastas of Italy, they loved traveling together. They were members of the Friendship Force International-Minnesota-Twin Cities chapter and with that group they traveled to Jordan, New Zealand, and Russia.
Godfrey’s interests were wide and varied and included a love of music, sports and reading. He played the trumpet in his high school and college bands. He and Louise also attended concerts of the Minnesota Orchestra.
From the time Godfrey was old enough to deliver a rock, the sport of curling was his passion. As a senior in high school, he and his teammates represented Buhl in the Minnesota State Curling Meet, where Buhl defeated Hibbing in the first round. As an adult, he curled regularly at the Hibbing and Buhl Curling Clubs.
Godfrey enjoyed baseball and played catcher in high school. He loved to talk sports with his two sons and was a fan of the Minnesota Twins and the University of Minnesota Gophers.
His love of the outdoors led him to bass fishing on Pelican Lake and grouse hunting in the fall. He also took extended canoeing and camping trips to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.
After he retired, he moved to Minneapolis and took up bicycling. He and a group of friends, that he named the Geezers, biked extensively throughout the metro area.
Left to celebrate Godfrey’s memory are is his wife of 24 years, Louise Anderson; sons, Grant Peterson, Pasadena, Calif., and Ryan Peterson, Pittsburgh, Pa.; granddaughter, Sloane Mpinja Peterson, Pasadena, Calif.; brothers, Dennis (Audrey), Gheen, Minn., and Glenn, Davenport, Iowa; nieces, Dakota Peterson, Lansing, Mich., and Francine Carls, Princeton, Minn.; nephews Robb Peterson, Virginia, Minn., and Matt Peterson, Des Moines, Iowa; and his beloved dog, Lilly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Eric Peterson; parents-in-law, Oliver and Lillian Anderson; brother-in-law, Jack O’Hearn; and his beloved dogs, Honey, Sugar, and Mickey.
Godfrey had a wonderful sense of humor and could light up a room with his engaging conversation and storytelling. He was also a very good listener.
Godfrey appreciated that humans are inherently flawed. He believed in social justice and equality for all. To honor Godfrey, demonstrate patience and empathy towards others, especially the imperfect. In other words, just be kind.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider donations to Friendship Force International, a non-profit organization supporting peace through friendship. Masks will be required at the remembrance service.
