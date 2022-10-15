Godfrey (Guff) Peterson

Godfrey (Guff) Peterson, 68, of Minneapolis, Minn., died Oct. 2, 2022, after a battle with esophageal cancer. A remembrance gathering will be held at 1 p.m. on October 28 at the historical Lakewood Memorial Chapel, 3600 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis.

Godfrey Lynn Peterson was born on March 11, 1954, in Virginia, Minn., the youngest son of Lynn and Isobel (Worrall) Peterson. He attended school in Buhl, Minn., and graduated from Buhl High School in 1972. He also attended Mesabi Community College in Virginia and graduated from the University of Minnesota, Duluth, with a degree in chemistry.

