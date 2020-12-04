Gloris M. (Wivoda) Oikari, 88, of Chisholm, Minn., and formerly of Lutsen, Minn., passed away peacefully at Essentia Health Hospital in Virginia, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
She was the youngest of four children, born to Anton "Tom" and Mary (Calgaro) Wivoda at home in Goodland, Minn., on Sept. 19, 1932. She attended school in Hibbing, Minn., graduating from Hibbing in 1950. Raised in a Catholic family, Gloris was a lifelong person of faith.
Gloris was a whiz with numerical tasks and became proficient in the accounting/bookkeeping field. She was also born into a family with amazing musical talent, and the musical gifts were abundant for her. She was discovered while performing as a lead guitarist in Virginia, Minn., by Dave Dudley, who recommended her for guitarist duties in a touring country western band based in the Twin Cities. After touring for a while, she returned home to Hibbing and worked in the accounting department for Century Matthews. She met Russell Oikari there and married in 1956. After marriage, they moved to Minneapolis where Russ attended the Minnesota School of Business. Gloris became a member of a very talented all-female house band at a showcase nightclub in Minneapolis called the Flame. They performed there and toured through other midwest venues. They also served as the backing musicians for national recording artists who toured the area, such as George Jones, Patsy Cline, Porter Waggoner, Marvin Rainwater, Johnny Cash, and others. With one baby son already born and another baby on the way, the young family moved to Fairbanks, Alaska shortly after it became a state, in January 1959. Son number two was born three weeks after arrival. The family moved back after a couple of years to Lutsen, where Russell became the accountant/bookkeeper at Isak Hansen & Sons General Contracting. After Russell became permanently disabled due to illness, Gloris replaced him at Hansen's and performed triple duty working full time, caring for her disabled husband, and raising their two sons. Family circumstances necessitated a move to Chisholm in 1980, where Gloris spent her remaining 40 years. She worked for a few years in the accounting/bookkeeping department at Ronsons and the Range Center in Chisholm, and at Black’s Tire in Hibbing before retirement. The footprints she left were an inspiration to the entire family. She has earned her angel wings.
Gloris was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Russell; her brothers, Roland and Maurice Wivoda; an infant son and daughter; and several extended family members.
She is survived by her sister, Frances Fuller; sons, Ron "Al" and Jim Oikari; grandchildren, Ryan (Becky) Oikari, Darchel Oikari, and Kristin (Jessica) Danzig; step granddaughter, Vicki Occhino; eight great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and extended families, a special grand niece Whitney Wivoda who shared a very precious and appreciated connection with Gloris, and best friend forever Charlene (Shroyer) Kelley, who worked with her in Lutsen.
In alignment with the wishes of Gloris, and in consideration of the Covid 19 pandemic, there are no services planned.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chisholm. To sign the guestbook online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com
