Gloria Mae Hawley

Funeral services for Gloria Mae Hawley, 90, of West Eveleth, will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Pastor Mary Lou Sixberry officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.

Gloria died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Essentia Health-Virginia.

