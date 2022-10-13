Funeral services for Gloria Mae Hawley, 90, of West Eveleth, will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Pastor Mary Lou Sixberry officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Gloria died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Essentia Health-Virginia.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1932, to John and Esther (Bulhhoz) Marty in Alma, Wis. Gloria grew up on a dairy farm along with one brother and six sisters. She was married to Raymond Hawley on April 21, 1951, and shared almost sixty-seven years of marriage together. Gloria worked several jobs including the Arrow Shirt Factory in Eveleth during her young adult years. Eventually, she took on her most important role of “Best Mom, Best Grandma, and Best Great-Grandma.” Gloria enjoyed traveling with her husband on many motorhome excursions. They took the greatest pleasure in traveling to support all their grandchildren in their activities, which the grandchildren appreciated greatly. Some of her favorite pastimes included playing cards with any family member that would participate, caring for her plants and flowers, her Polka Party show, and the Hallmark Channel. Gloria also enjoyed her occasional junket to various casinos and scratch off tickets. It cannot be said that she had great luck, but she always enjoyed playing. Whenever there was any type of family function, Gloria always brought her creamy strawberry jello treat. Of all the dishes, it was always the first empty bowl.
Survivors include her children: LeRoy (Dolly) Hawley of Eveleth, Shirley Jenko of W. Eveleth, Marilyn (Joe) Pershern of Hutter, Eugene (Diane) Hawley of Eveleth, and Karen (Brian) King of Sheffield Lake, Ohio; fifteen grandchildren: Aaron, Kyle, Scotty, Holly, Francy, Kelly, Risa, Jodi, Lora, Joseph, Anna, Allen, Sheena, Jaime and Brian; eleven great-grandchildren; a sister, Arcella Schrader of Burlington, N.D.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; her parents; six siblings and several in-laws.
To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Hawley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.