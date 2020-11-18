Gloria Jean Kuluvar, 91, of Chisholm, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
She was born May 6, 1929, in Chisholm, to Louis and Angela (Mattiole) Grigoni. She was a lifelong Chisholm resident. Gloria was united in marriage on May 29, 1951 to William E. Kuluvar. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Chisholm Senior Center. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and going to the casino.
Gloria is survived by her daughters, Rose (Fred) St. Lawrence and Terri (Steve) Tervo, both of Chisholm; grandchildren, Sara (Shawn) Tate, Angela (Grant) Hanson, Phillip (Rebecca) Tervo, Aaron (Val) Tervo; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Haley Tate, Anessa and Dalton Hanson, Gabby and Hunter Tervo, Adelyn Tervo; two sisters-in-law, Carol Bangsund and Marion Grigoni; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and several sisters and brothers.
The Kuluvar family would like to thank the workers and staff at Heritage Manor who have cared for our mother over the years and made this her home especially to Kelsey, Jozie, Frankie, Carolyn who cared for her in the last days of her life. Many thanks also, to Serving Hands Assisted Living for their care while she made her home with them.
Private Family Services will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
