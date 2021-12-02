Gloria Jane (Nieman) Bobich, age 86 of Nashwauk, Minn., passed away on November 26, 2021 at Aspen Grove Assisted Living in Chisholm, Minn.
Gloria was born and raised on the family farm in Grey Eagle, Minn. She was the youngest of a large blended family. Henry and Anna (Gangl) Nieman truly saved “the best for last!” Grade school was in a two room schoolhouse. She graduated from Upsala High School. She moved and met her husband Robert Bobich. They blessed their children with the happiest of childhoods on “good old Third Street” in Nashwauk!
She worked at Precision Tool, Wards, and Sears. In the Seventies, she enjoyed painting beautiful ceramics, which is actually a metaphor for her life – everything and everyone whom Gloria touched was all the more beautiful for it! Her favorite activity was “going for a ride” with her sister Ange. She was an avid Twins fan and loved to read, bake, and make afghans for all of her family. Gloria was nothing but loving, kind, accepting and good to all. She was truly wonderful.
Gloria is survived by her sister, Adeline Schroetter; brother, Richard Nieman; children, Robbie (Nancy), Duane (Jacki), and Sherri Senogles (Mark Frensko); grandchildren: Jason Senogles (Brandy Sallila), Justin (Jen) Senogles, Paul (Quinn) Bobich, Katie (Erich) Heppner; six great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband; parents; and siblings of the Nieman and Waldvogel families: Duane, Fran, Anna Marie, George, Bernard, Oswald, Harold, Herb, Hilbert, Rupert, Boyd, Dorothy, Carol, Mabel, and Jessie.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk, Minn., and in accordance with Gloria’s faith, although it was a small group, at the consecration, the church was full!
To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Bobich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.