Gloria A. Petrich, 70, of Maple Plain, Minn., died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Haven Homes Nursing Home.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth. Pastor John Dietz will officiate. A gathering for family and friends will begin at 10 a.m.
Inurnment will be in Eveleth Cemetery.
