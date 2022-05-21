Glenn 'Taz’ Curry

Glenn “Taz" Curry, age 67, of Mountain Iron, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 27, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 8590 Enterprise Drive South, Mt. Iron. Pastor Tim Berdahl will officiate.

A gathering time will be held one hour prior. A luncheon will immediately follow.

His final resting place will be in Hobart, Tasmania (Australia).

