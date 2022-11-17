Glenn Clovis Smidt
April 27, 1932—November 15, 2022
Glenn Clovis Smidt, age 90, of Babbitt, was born on April 27, 1932, in Mower County near Stewartville, Minn.
He died with family by his side on Nov. 15, 2022, at Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely, Minn., where he had resided for 20 months.
Glenn was the oldest son of Clovis and Dorothy Smidt. He was raised in Stewartville, graduating from Stewartville High School in 1950.
Glenn served proudly in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1955. Stationed in San Diego, he served onboard the USS Kearsarge during the Korean War. In 1953, in Coronado, Calif., he met his future wife, Betty Hernandez, and they married in 1954. They had 3 children and celebrated 52 years of marriage before Betty passed away in 2006.
Glenn and Betty lived in Stewartville for a short time and then moved to Babbitt in 1956 where Glenn was employed at Reserve Mining Company. He became a foreman in the crusher and worked there until his retirement in 1986. During this time he was also part owner of a concrete business in Babbitt. After retirement from the mine, Glenn was the manager of the Foreign Legion Club in Babbitt. He and Betty also owned the Babbitt Laundromat for several years and Glenn later drove bus for the ISD 2142 School District.
Glenn and Betty enjoyed their cabin on Bear Island Lake and were welcoming hosts to many people over the years. Glenn’s other interests included snowmobiling and card playing, cribbage and pinochle being among his favorites. He was a great storyteller who will always be remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit, kindness, and generosity.
He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, serving as Commander for several years, and twice earning the honor of All State Commander. He was a 61-year member of the American Legion, a member of the Babbitt Fire Department, and a charter member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Babbitt.
Glenn is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Steven) Miller of Babbitt; son, Scott (Lisa) Smidt of Willmar, Minn.; longtime companion, Marilyn Zilmer of Babbitt; Granddaughter, Kelly (Derek) VanDamme of Duluth, Minn.; Grandsons, Jason Miller of Stevensville, Mont., and Brent Smidt of Hill City, Minn; one great grandson, Jack VanDamme of Duluth; his brothers, Kenneth (Gail) Smidt of Spring Valley, Minn., and Gerald Smidt of Austin, Minn.; his sisters, Shirley Luedke of Anchorage, Alaska, and Kathleen Crace of Peterson, Minn.; along with many loving nieces and nephews.
Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his son, Steven (11/9/2022); his parents, Clovis and Dorothy Smidt; his brother, Arnold Smidt; and many aunts and uncles.
Glenn’s memorial service will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Babbitt at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. A celebration of life for both Glenn and Steve will follow from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hideaway in Babbitt.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.