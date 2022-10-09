Glen Ray Nurkka was born in Oolo, WI on August 11, 1935 to Ray and Lillian Nurkka and raised in Nashwauk, MN. Graduated Greenway HS in 1953, Colraine, MN. Graduated from the university of Minnesota in 1957 where he earned his teaching degree and played football and track. Glen married Lois (Rustvold) in Nashwauk Lutheran Church in 1957. Glen taught and coached HS football in Leadville, CO, Nucla, CO, Arvada, CO and Minneapolis, MN. Glen and Lois moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1965 and then to Scottsdale in 1967 where he joined Lutheran Brotherhood eventually becoming the General Agent in the Southwest. He married Sandy (Tanner) in 1978 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and moved to Fountain Hills. Glen enjoyed playing golf, flying planes and watching the Phoenix Suns as much as possible. Glen is survived by his wife Sandy, his children Hal, Rick (Diana), Stacia, stepdaughter Margo Sands (John), stepson Michael Tanner, Granddaughter Kristyn Nurkka and numerous nieces and nephews. Glen was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Memorial service will be held on October 15th at Messingers Mortuary at 11 a.m. Located at 8555 E Pinnacle Peak Rd, Scottsdale 85255. Reception to follow.
To plant a tree in memory of Glen Nurkka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.