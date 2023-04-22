Glen L. Chilcote
Glen L. Chilcote left this Earth on Saturday, February 4, 2023, watching the birds on a glorious sunny day from the beauty and comfort of his own home in Angora, Minn.
Glen was born in Virginia, Minn., on June 27, 1952, to Donald L. and Phyllis (Bryers) Chilcote and grew up a proud “Northsider”. The last of four children, Glen always joked that his father looked at newborn Glen and said, “Phyllis! That’s it, we’re done!” He always claimed that he “won the lottery” by being born in beautiful Northern Minnesota, raised by a loving, giving and stable family, and spending every summer during his early years at the family cabin on Lake 14, surrounded by friends and creating cherished lifelong memories. Graduating from Virginia Roosevelt High School in 1970, he started working for the U.S. Steel Minntac mining operation in Mt. Iron the day after he turned 18. He started his career working as a laborer and on the track gang. Eventually he became a locomotive mechanic, a job he truly loved despite long hours, shift work, shut downs, and doing locomotive repairs in 40 below weather. His work ethic and ability to learn many aspects of the mining operation eventually led him to a position in management, where he was admired and respected by those he worked for and worked with. Many of his fellow miners were not just friends but part of a close-knit family that camped and fished together for many years. After 33 years at U.S. Steel, Glen retired “for a minute” before starting a new career as part owner and Vice-President of Northern Mining Services, based in Hibbing, Minn. Again, Glen’s knowledge of the mining business, his outstanding work ethic, his reputation for honesty, fairness, reliability and his friendliness helped make Northern Mining a successful business not just with customers in Minnesota and Canada, but internationally as well. After a total of 43 years in the mining industry, Glen finally retired (for good) in 2013.
On October 18, 2007, Glen married Laurie, the love of his life. Together they made an inseparable team, working together to build a new home and a new life in Angora/Alango. Glen called it their “little empire”, and every other year a new building seemed to sprout up, preparing for the day when they could come home from travels in their camper and just enjoy everything they created together for years to come.
Glen took pleasure in hunting, fishing and netting for whitefish; he enjoyed curling, canoe and camping trips, travels around the country and trips abroad, and his years at their cabin on Elbow Lake. But he insisted that his mission on this planet was to “do good” and to “give back”. He was an active member of the Cook Lion’s Club, he participated in mission trips to El Salvador and Rocky Boy Reservation in Montana, served on various Boards and committees, delivered Meals on Wheels, volunteered with Ruby’s Pantry and was always there when anyone needed a hand with anything. Glen was best known by everyone for his kindness, his good humor, his generosity and his tender heart.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Phyllis; nephew Kevin Chilcote; grand-nephew Egan Chilcote; and grandson Theo Jasper Lemieux.
Surviving Glen are his wife Laurie (Laurel Prue); son Adam Chilcote; brothers Gary (Rene’) Chilcote and Dennis (Sedna Cedarstone) Chilcote; sister Maureen (Edward) Gregorich; stepsons Andrew (Jamie) Lemieux and Adam (Brittanie) Lemieux; grandchildren Braden and Jorey Lemieux; and Cederic, Athena and Xavier Lemieux; nephews Paul (Kari) Gregorich, Christopher Gregorich, Craig (Kerri) Chilcote; niece Natalie (Scott) Qualey, and many cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 6, 202,3 at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cook, Minn. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Fellowship will follow in the church social hall where we can share our many stories and memories of Glen.
Online condolences to www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.