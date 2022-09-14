Glen Albert Johnson passed away peacefully on September 10 in Osceola IA. Glen was born April 8, 1928 to Alton and Lavada Johnson in Grand Junction, IA. He graduated from High School in 1945 and attended Simpson College (Indianola, IA) for one year before enlisting in the Air Force. Three years later he returned to Simpson and graduated in 1952 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. While teaching in Iowa for 5 years, he also earned his Masters Degree from Drake University in 1955.
On August 3rd, 1957 he married Rose Marie Luce of Osceola and moved to Hibbing MN where they raised their four children. Glen taught 7th and 8th grade math for 33 years until he retired in 1990. He treasured his time spent hunting, fishing and camping with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, son Phillip, and son-in-law Rick Green. He is survived by his wife Rose, children; Marge Green of Osceola, IA, Doug (Lisa) Johnson of Corvallis, MT, Roger (Heather) Johnson of Helena, MT, and daughter-in-law Barbara Johnson of Burnsville, MN, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Services are planned for 10 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Michelle Miller will officiate. There will be a time for visitation and memories following the service at 10:45 a.m. at the church. Memorials are preferred.
Wear your hunting and fishing gear per Glen’s request.
Arrangements are with Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Glen Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
