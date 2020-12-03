Gladys Stilinovich, 90, of Hibbing, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
Gladys was born Dec. 28, 1929 to Andrew and Sadie (Sterle) Aho in New York Mills, Minn. During WWII Gladys lived in Tacoma, Wash., with her mother. Gladys lived the majority of her life in Hibbing, she was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She attended nursing school at St. Luke’s in Duluth, graduated with honors, passed the state boards and received her RN Registered Nurse License. Gladys was a nurse for over 40 years at the Hibbing Hospital. On June 30, 1951 she was joined in marriage to William Joseph Stilinovich at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Gladys is survived by her children, Guy (Janice) Stilinovich, Lynn (Fred) Faust, Michael Stilinovich; grandchildren, Kiley and Broc, William “Bill” (Linda) Stilinovich, Barry (Amy) and their son Rance, Jesse and Micah Faust; great-granddaughter, Drew; great-grandson, Braden Faust; niece, Sandy Putzel; and grand-niece, Debbie Houghton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Sadie; husband, William; son, Robert “Bobby” Stilinovich; grandson, Chris Faust; step-sister, Helen Ambrosh; and nephews, Ron and Dave Houghton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to North Star Hospice.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.