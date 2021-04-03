Gladys Mae Molick, 91, of Lake Leander-Britt, Minn., passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl, Minn.
Gladys (and her twin sister, Gloria) was born in Chisholm, Minn., on Dec. 20, 1929, to Joseph and Mary (Pirman) Rudolph. She graduated from Chisholm High School in 1947.
She was united in marriage to Michael Molick in a double wedding ceremony with her twin sister on July 2, 1949, at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm. Gladys remained at home raising her children and caring for her mother, Mary until her death in 1958. Gladys and her husband began building ‘the cabin’ on Lake Leander, which eventually became her home.
In the early 60s she began working at the Hibbing General Hospital as a nurses aide. Gladys worked in ICU, the emergency room and then with the newly developed kidney dialysis department. The hospital moved to the current location, Gladys went to the HCC to learn computer skills and moved into the purchasing department (Central Supply) as an assistant to the purchasing agent. When he retired, she took that position and retired as the head of that department in 1990.
Gladys enjoyed retirement at Lake Leander with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Faith, family, food and fun were very important to her. She passed on the Slovenian traditional food and delicacy recipes to her children, teaching them to make apple strudels and poticas. Any visitor to her home was welcomed with food and love. She was a genuine and generous woman that made everyone feel comfortable and well fed! She will be missed by many.
Gladys is survived by her children: Mary (John) Samuelson of Eveleth, Minn., Michele (Dale)Weinzierl of Savage, Minn., James (Sue) Molick of New London, N.C., Patrick (Linda Rakovetz) Molick of Britt, and Joanne (David) Bath of Hibbing, Minn. Her grandchildren, Laura Lucas and sons, Owen and Mason of Victoria, Minn; Lindsay (Nick) Johnson and daughters, Cate and Maddie of The Colony, Texas; Ryan (Lauren) Weinzierl and children, Erin, Jack and Riley of Chanhassen, Minn.; and Allison (Kevin) Polacec and son, Teddy of Britt. She leaves behind special nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren as well.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings; her husband, Michael in 1984; and her grandson-in-law, Rob Lucas in 2017.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 9, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm. Celebrant will be Fr. Paul Strommer.
Visitation will begin at noon at the church. Masks and social distancing are required.
Interment will follow in Chisholm Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St Joseph Catholic Church 113 4th St. SW Chisholm, MN 55719 OR your local food bank.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.