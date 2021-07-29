Gladys Lucille Klaysmat

Gladys L. Klaysmat, 89, lifelong resident of Hibbing, went to heaven Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at home with family by her side.
She was born April 1, 1932, to John and Gladys (Pratt) Smoltz in Hibbing. Gladys entered the Sacrament of Marriage with George on Oct. 20, 1950 in Hibbing. She was employed as a secretary for Keewatin Sawmill, and was a CNA at Golden Crest Nursing Home in Hibbing until the arrival of her three local grandchildren. Being the “Grandma Nanny” to these grandchildren was her highest priority and one of the greatest joys and privileges of her life. She enjoyed spending time at the family cabin on the lake, gardening, and cooking. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, and the Hibbing Garden Club. She enjoyed gathering and celebrating birthdays with her friends.
She is survived by her four children, Mary Kay Klimek, George, David (Carol) and Rich Klaysmat; siblings, Dorothy Pocrnich, John (Lois) Smoltz, and Marjorie Heffneider; six grandchildren, Laura (Mark) Voss, Nikki Schotl, Dan Klaysmat, Steven, Chris and Stephanie Klaysmat; and one great granddaughter, Autumn Klaysmat.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, George in 1977.
Special thanks to each of the members of the Hospice Team. There are no words which can express our overwhelming gratitude and we want the Team Members to know that you each have a very special place in our hearts.
Funeral services for Gladys will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing.
The Rev. Fr. Trevor Peterson will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Tuesday.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
