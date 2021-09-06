Gladys Ellen Griffiths, 95 ½ , lifelong resident of Hibbing, went home to Jesus on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Home Sweet Home in Hibbing.
She was born Jan. 17, 1926, to Rome and Ellen Scofield in Hibbing. The oldest daughter of nine children, she graduated from Hibbing High School, and moved to Seattle, Wash., with five friends to work for Boeing Aircraft during WWII. Gladys returned to Minnesota where she worked at Ace Hardware and met John Griffiths. They were married on Nov. 9, 1946, and were blessed with seven children, four girls and three boys. Gladys was a hard worker, whether it was raising her children, working in her garden, baking, or berry picking. She retired after 20 years at Red Owl in Hibbing and moved on to volunteering another 20 years at the hospital with the Ladies Auxiliary. Gladys was a lifelong active member of First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. You would find her at the church serving in various ways well into her 90’s. She sang in the church choir. She was also a member of the Swandale Ladies Club. Gladys loved her yard, and gardening, especially flowers. It was extremely important to her. Gladys also got great enjoyment while spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, David Olson, Fosston, Minn.; her children, Barbara (Van) Bautch, Side Lake, Minn., Mary (Duane) Maki, Hibbing, Minn., Mike Griffiths, Hibbing, Ellen Skahl, LaFayette, Tenn., Robert (Sherie) Griffiths, Hibbing, and Steve (Maureen) Griffiths, Elk River, Minn.; siblings, Agnes Eddy and Irene Hardy, both of Hibbing, Faye (Ralph) Schmidtke, New Hope, Minn., and Shirley Hugger, Hibbing; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Shirley Scofield, Hibbing, Fran Scofield, Bear River, Minn., Margaret Scofield, Foley, Minn., and Esther McKenzie, Hoyt Lakes, Minn., and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Katherine Olson; husband, John F. Griffiths; parents, Rome and Ellen Scofield; four brothers, Butch, Ray, Richard and Melvin Scofield; son-in-law, Art Skahl; daughter-in-law, Patricia Griffiths; sister-in-law, Donna Scofield; and her special friend, Carl Peltola.
Funeral services for Gladys will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Sarah Fike will officiate.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the church on Saturday.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Lutheran Church of Hibbing: 2201 3rd Avenue East, Hibbing, MN, 55746.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
