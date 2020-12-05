Gladys A. Johnson, 101, of Virginia, and formerly of Mountain Iron, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living Center in Virginia, Minn.
Gladys was born to Christ and Johanna (Johanson) Olson in Mountain Iron, Minn. She was a people person and made friends everywhere. She loved spending time in the kitchen (with the radio turned to polka music) creating delicious meals and desserts such as potica, pies, bars, always trying new recipes, and loved to share her goodies with family and friends. Gladys had a strong faith in the Lord. Her Bible and daily devotional book were always by her side. She was a long-time member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Mountain Iron.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Jan Johnson; and son, Jim Johnson; nieces, nephews; and her very special friend, Sharon Bastianelli.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Toivo Johnson; second husband, Wallace Johnson; brother, Oscar Olson; sister, Gudrun Thomas; and twin sister, Esther Dowzicky.
The family gives a special thank you to Sandra (Ponytail), and all the other healthcare workers at Edgewood Vista.
Due to Covid-19, a service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
