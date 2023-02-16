Ginae ‘Gigi’ J. Songer

Ginae Songer, age 36, of Hibbing, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
Ginae was born April 28, 1986, in Fresno, Calif. Ginae was a lifelong resident of the Iron Range and was a very caring and loving person to more than just her children. She watched out for the neighborhood children who didn’t have the right shoes or a jacket. She listened to those who just needed an ear and lended a shoulder and offered a hug. She loved those that were unlovable. She reached those who were unreachable. She was pure with her compliments and loved to give them. Being a Mom was her greatest of achievements, pushing her daughters in their education to graduate early and to always do their best. She was wild and she is free from her pain and suffering. Ginae believed in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her grandparents, Jerald and Ann Wright of Nashwauk; parents, Rashell and Michael Schmidt; fiancé, Daniel Kemp; daughters, Lexy Hufnagle, Marlee Songer, Gracie Kemp, Remi-Quinn Anderson, Sloane Kemp; brothers, Patric (Theresa) Wright and family, Daniel Schmidt; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended relatives from California and many friends.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, March 14, at Nashwauk Alliance Church in Nashwauk. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at the Nashwauk Cemetery at a later date.
