Gertrude Kotonias Naglich, 95, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 28, 1925, in Chisholm, Minn., to James and Olga (Olson) Kotonias. Attending 14 years at Hibbing High School, two years being with the junior college, she graduated in 1943. Gertrude worked for many years in the main Hanna Mining office in downtown Hibbing and retired in 1993, at age 68, from the Saint Louis County Courthouse as court clerk. A member of Saint Archangel Michael’s Orthodox Church in Hibbing, her faith was very important to her. Gertrude was an amazing cook, loved to read and do crossword puzzles.
Gertrude is survived by her children: John Kotonias of Tucson, Ariz., Vicki (Jim) Sippola of Pengilly, Minn., Tina Naglich of San Pedro, Calif., Cathy Ackerson of Hibbing, Minn., and Susan (Dean) Londo of Forest Lake, Minn.; siblings, Alice Fariss of Houston, Texas, and John Kotonias of Tucson, Ariz.; grandchildren: Alex and Andy Kotonias, Tom (Marie) Sippola, Ashley (Jason) Loo, Chloe, Kris and Aimee Ackerson, Tori Decker and Brittani Londo; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor Naglich; and siblings, Muriel West, James Kotonias and Theodore Kotonias.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Guardian Angels, especially to Geri and her favorite aide, Deanna.
A private family graveside service and interment will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
