Gertrude Ann Freeberg

Gertrude Ann (Lewandowski) Freeberg, 87, of Sauk Rapids, Minn., and formerly of Chisholm Minn., peacefully and quietly left this world surrounded by her family on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. She was a very strong and courageous woman who didn’t allow obstacles to deter her. She was unfailingly loyal to those she loved.
Gertrude was born Aug. 23,1932, in Waukesha Wis. After living in Duluth and later settling in Minneapolis, Minn.,, Gert graduated from the Vocational High School of Edison with a jewelry certification. She used this to enter the workforce at Boos Dental Lab where she met her husband, Merle Freeberg. They were married Dec. 1, 1956, celebrating 60 years of marriage.
Gert and Merle devoted themselves to the raising of their family, instilling strong values of acceptance and integrity. Together they touched the lives of many people, truly giving of themselves.
Gert is survived by her children: Teresa Boese, Jeanine (Cameron) Schroeder, Robert (Sayuri) Freeberg, Martin Freeberg, Janet (Trenton) Freeberg-Lawson, Mary (William) Freeberg-Wilson, Brian (Melissa) Freeberg, and Barbara Freeberg; siblings: Char (Duane) Freeberg, Kathy (Rodger) Carey, John (Katie) Lewandowski, Jerry Lewandowski, Tom (Laurie) Lewandowski, brother in law Donald Albrecht (preceding her in death in June of this year her beloved sister Joann Albrecht), and sister in law Judith Dykes; grandchildren: Natalie (Jesse), Michael (Maire), Daniel (Samantha), Joshua, Alyssa (Jordan), Matthew (Krista), Jennifer, Ayana (Shu), Malcolm. Keaton, Cecelia, Adrian, Ashley, Brianna, Jada, and great grandchildren Ben, Gabby, Kailey, Jack and Jamie and numerous loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Merle; her loving son, John; her siblings, Joe and Joann; brother-in-law Doug Dykes; and sister- and brother-in-law, Shirley and Lyle Thompson. We are certain those preceding her to heaven, including her parents and in laws, were there to greet her.
Gert dedicated her life to the care of others, was uncompromising as an advocate and protector of loved ones and held others and herself to high standards and expectations. She was a strong mother figure to many and a caregiver. She was also a good friend and always made time for coffee and a visit. She loved the Lord, and shared her faith with those around her, always praying for their safety and protection. She looked forward to the day she would go home to heaven. Her loss to her family and friends is painful, but we find comfort in the knowledge that she is free and dancing with Dad once again.
Special thanks to Heartland Hospice for their support and care.
Due to Covid, the family will hold a small private, gathering to celebrate Gert’s life and legacy.
