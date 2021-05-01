Geri Rose (Niemi) Wellems, 73, died at her home in Andover on Monday, April 5, 2021.
She was born in Chisholm on April 9, 1947, to Walter O. Niemi and Rose (Selesnik) Niemi.
Geri Rose was a graduate of Chisholm High School and Hibbing Junior College. During these years she met the love of her life, Robin Wellems, whom she married on July 8, 1967. They spent the early years of their marriage in Kitzville, then moved to the Twin Cities. She was a formidable woman, spouse, mother and sister; gone too soon, unexpectedly and without goodbyes.
Geri is survived by her children, Jackie and Michael; siblings, Walter, Janis, and Jayne Niemi; along with nieces, Kara McLaughlin, Courtney Bolz; and nephew, Kristian Niemi.
She was preceded in death by her parents; along with her beloved husband of 42 years.
A gathering of family and friends will be held this summer. Please check online at www.wellems.family for updates or call 612-225-2939.
Memorials may be directed to the Animal Humane Society of Minnesota.
