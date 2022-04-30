Geraldine Virginia Burja

Geraldine V. “Gerri” Burja, 87, of Eveleth died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Iris Park Commons in St. Paul, Minn.
She was born on June 29, 1934, in Eveleth to George and Eva (Morin) Dobbs. Gerri graduated from Eveleth High School and was united in marriage to Anton “Tony” Burja on Sept. 25, 1954, at the former St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Eveleth. Gerri moved to St. Paul in 2019 to live with her eldest daughter, and then to Assisted Living in September of 2021.
Gerri was a homemaker; had worked as a cashier/teller/bookkeeper for First National Bank in Eveleth; did daycare and made cakes in her home and was the cake decorator for many years at Dairy Queen and then at Super One. She enjoyed playing the piano at nursing homes and special events. She was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church, but traveled wherever daily Mass would be taking place.
She is survived by daughters, Patricia (Robert) Frankenfield, Virginia (Philip) Simpson; sons, Mark (Linda) Burja, Bill Burja, John (Heather) Burja, Paul (Beth) Burja, Joseph (Sarah) Burja, Steven (Shay) Burja; 27 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, LaJune Dobbs and Norma Dobbs; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anton in 1999; and by her parents; and eleven siblings and their spouses.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, in Resurrection Catholic Church, Eveleth. Fr. Charles Flynn and Deacon Dan Schultz will celebrate the Mass. Visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, in Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home with recitation of the rosary at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 – 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the charity of choice.
If anyone had a cake made by Gerri and would like to share a photo, please get the picture to any member of the family and it will be added to a display. She would be delighted to see them all one more time.
