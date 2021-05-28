Geraldine (Kochevar) Foster

Geraldine Rose (Kochevar) Foster, 81, of Ely, passed away at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Hospital Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Minneapolis.
She was born in Duluth, Minn., to Frank and Rose Kochevar on June 12, 1939. She graduated from St. Jean’s Baptiste Catholic High School before receiving her BA in Home Economics Education at the College of St. Scholastica and her MA in Counseling from Bemidji State University.
Geraldine moved to Ely, Minn., where she taught Junior High Home Economics. It was here where she met Eldon Foster, the love of her life. Geraldine and Eldon were married in 1970 and spent 45 years together.
Geraldine’s family meant the world to her, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed attending their band concerts, sporting events, Boy Scout ceremonies, and graduations. She also loved the outdoors and could usually be found working in her backyard garden or taking “Rosie,” her beloved dog. for a walk around the neighborhood.
Geraldine was very active in the Ely Community including being a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, AAUW, Red Hats, Ely Garden Club, Gourmet Group, Bible Study Group, Book Club, and New Horizons. She strongly believed in education and set up the Eldon Foster Scholarship Education Award which is given to a graduating senior from Ely Memorial High School wanting to pursue a teaching degree.
Geraldine is survived by her brother, Francis Kochevar of Duluth; children, Jacalyn (Rob) Swanson of Isanti, Minn., David (Jennifer) Foster of Columbus, Minn.; stepchildren, Douglas Foster of Rice Lake, Wis., Peggy Foster of Bloomington, Minn., and Deanna (John) Joyer of Hood River, Ore.; grandchildren: Shelby, Randella, Jana, Gabriel, Gideon, Alexander and Madison.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon; and her parents, Rose and Frank.
A private, family funeral will be held on Saturday, June 5.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely.
Burial service will be at 12:45 p.m. Monday, July 19, at Fort Snelling.
