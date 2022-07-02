Geraldine Joan “Geri” Garson, age 80, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 14, 1941, in Duluth, the daughter of Nels Arthur and Lila (Gustafson) Ronn and was a 1959 graduate of Duluth Denfeld High School. Geri married Harvey R. Garson on March 3, 1961, and they moved to Virginia in 1964. Geri was a dedicated homemaker, and enjoyed volleyball, softball, reading and quilting. She cherished time spent with family.
Geri is survived by children: Michael (Loraine) Garson of Garrison, Todd (Julie) Garson of Esko, Joel Garson of Embarrass, and Julie (Roger) Rigstad of Fountain Hills, Ariz.; grandchildren: Shelly, Christopher, Ashely, Tonya, Ryan, Kayla, Stephanie, AJ, Tyler, Mark, Alicia, Kaitlyn, and Amanda; numerous great-grandchildren; brother-in-law: Gordy Morris of Duluth; several nieces and nephews; extended family and a host of friends, including Gail Lanyk and Ellen LeBlanc.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Harvey; grandson: Joshua; and siblings: Donna and Larry.
The Memorial Service will be held at Noon on Saturday, July 9, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home in Virginia. Pastor Dan Erickson will officiate. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service.
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to the Angel Fund, P.O. Box 114, Hibbing, MN 55746.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
