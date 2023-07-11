Geraldine Frances Sauter

Geraldine Frances Sauter

Geraldine Frances Sauter, 78, of Mountain Iron died Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

