Geraldine Eleanor (Snidarich) Mallaro

Geraldine Eleanor Mallaro passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Oct. 20, 2020.
Geraldine was born on Sept. 2, 1939, to Jerry and Alta Snidarich of Eveleth, Minn.
Geri loved life, and she enjoyed sharing this love by spoiling her family and friends. Geri wanted everyone to feel special, particularly with her efforts to hand knit personalized Christmas stockings to her loved ones. She loved hosting her family and friends at her lifelong home in Eveleth; especially the nights where laughter and socializing ran into the late hours.
Geri is survived by many nieces and nephews; greats and great-greats, and close friends, Carl and Cara.
Geri is preceded in death by her husband, David Mallaro; brother and sister in-law, Floyd and Jennie Snidarich; and sister, Marjorie Wolk.
A private celebration of life will be held by her family.
