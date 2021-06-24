Geraldine E. “Geri” Cicmil, 90, of Hibbing and formerly of Side Lake, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in her home with family at her side.
She was born Dec. 8, 1930, in Iron Mountain, Mich., the daughter of Clarence and Nellie (Gordon) Jetty. She was a graduate of Hibbing High School. Geri was united in marriage to John Cicmil in 1950 at St. Basil Orthodox Church in Chisholm.
Geri worked as a homemaker and later as an aide at the Hibbing Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially at her “favorite place” – her home on Side Lake.
Geri is survived by her children: Diana (Kim) Holman of Hibbing, Kathy Cicmil of Santa Barbara, Calif., and John Cicmil of Hibbing; grandchildren: Ken White, Kelle (Steve) Dolinich, Shane (Krista) Holman, Shanon (Mandy) Holman, Dustin Nelson, Matthew Cicmil, and Kelsi Cicmil; great-grandchildren: Elle and Will White, Taya and Eva Gargano, Ali White, Thomas and Emma Dolinich, River and Knox Holman, Damian, Jazmyn and Addie Nelson, Faith Sylvia, Kale and Alice Nelson, Avery and Ella Jorgenson, and Elijah Cicmil; her best friend: Tony Drazenovich; her beloved pets: Leo and Riley; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: John; sisters: Bonnie and Shirley; daughter-in-law: Sue Cicmil; and granddaughter: Kari Lyn.
Per Geri’s request, there will be no funeral service.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
