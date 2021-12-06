Geraldine B. Collyard, age 85, died Dec. 5, 2021, in the arms of her children at her home in Hibbing, Minn. One of 15 children, Geri was born May 19, 1936, to Lyman and Frances Glidden in Aitkin, Minn. Throughout her long and full life, Geri took pride in her cooking, baking, sewing, home decorating, art, and gardening skills. She enjoyed celebrating birthdays and holidays, traveling, camping, playing scrabble and cards, and visiting over coffee. To her very last days, what remained most important to Geri was her relationships with her family and friends, and simply being with Louie.
She is survived by her husband, Louis Collyard; sons: Greg Eichholz, Doug Eichholz, and David (Kitty) Eichholz; daughters: Laura (Lonnie) Bigo, Tricia (Mike Domish) Andrews, and Karen (Andy) Kingsbury; step-children: Cindy (John) Turkala, Mark Collyard, Pam Collyard, and Lynn Hachey; sisters: Shirley Spinelli, Barbara Galley, and Carolyn Glidden; brothers: Michael Glidden, Dennis Glidden, Kevin Glidden, and Eugene Glidden; grandchildren: Beth (Keith Johnson) Andrews, Jacia (Wayne) Bruns, Luke Andrews, Jeff Melbostad, Will Eichholz, and Cole Eichholz; and much-loved nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandson.
Geri was preceded in death by Charles Eichholz, with whom she raised their six children. She was also preceded by brothers: Gregory, Richard, Raymond, and Thomas; sisters: Theresa, Catherine, and LaDonna; granddaughter, Katherine Dixon; and great-grandson, Hunter Melbostad.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with Father Daniel Weiske officiating. Visitation will take place 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Dougherty Funeral Home, Hibbing and will continue the next day at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the beginning of mass. Geri’s grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers. Interment will be at the Nashwauk Cemetery at a later date.
