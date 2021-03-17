Geraldine A. Dobis, 94, longtime resident of Hibbing, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born July 7, 1926, to Henry and Florence (Harkman) Nuwash in Cokato, Minn. Geraldine had been a resident of Hibbing for the past 66 years, coming from Minneapolis.
She entered the Sacrament of Marriage with Alvin Dobis on June 14, 1947, in Silver Lake, Minn. A homemaker by trade, Geraldine enjoyed raising her children and taking care of her family. She was a past member of 4-H — involved with horses and canning, and also loved playing basketball in her youth. She was an active member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church and volunteered throughout her time there. She also was part of her local coffee group. Geraldine wintered in Edinburg, Texas, for many years, enjoying the pool and eating oranges and grapefruit from her own trees. At home, she especially enjoyed eating tomatoes, canning, cribbage, bingo, card games, crossword puzzles, word searches, jigsaw puzzles at the Lee Center, and spending time with her family.
Geraldine is survived by her children, Paul (Jill) Dobis, Moorhead, Minn., Ann (Steve) Albrecht, Hibbing, and Mary (Bryan) Rengstorf, Hibbing; sister-in-law, Carol Nuwash, Silver Lake, Minn.; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, James and John Dobis; granddaughter, Stephanie A. Dobis; her husband, Alvin Dobis in 2000; her parents, Henry and Florence; and her brother, John “Jack” Nuwash.
Private graveside services for Geraldine will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
