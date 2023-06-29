Gerald ‘Tony’ Mousseau

Gerald “Tony” Mousseau, 70, of Hibbing, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm. Arrangements are pending with Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Chisholm.

