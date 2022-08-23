Gerald T. ‘Jerry’ Ulman

Jerry passed away Aug.19, 2022, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
He was born to the late William “Bill” and Genevieve (Sanftner) Ulman on Dec. 29, 1933, in Mankato, Minn. Jerry attended SS Peter and Paul School and graduated from Loyola High School in Mankato, Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp as an Aircraft Engine Mechanic in Cherry Point, North Carolina.
Jerry worked for many years at Continental Can Company in Mankato; Kirby Company in Brainerd and the YMCA in Virginia. Jerry married Lucille Ann “Lucy” Ubl on May 11, 1957, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye, Minn. Jerry enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends, Bob and Charlie. He also enjoyed his fishing trips to Lake Superior with family.
He is survived by his wife, Lucy; children, Sharon (Don) Ayres, David (Laura Hess) Ulman, Gary (Jodi Keith) Ulman, Deb Meyer and Brian Lee Ulman; brother, Donald W. (Betty) Ulman; sister, Jeanne D. Willette; grandchildren, Melissa “Missy” (James) Fincher, Mike (Nicole) Ayres, Matt (friend, Ashley) Ayres, Tanya (Ryan) Young, Katrina Meyer, Garrett (Tina) Ulman, Austin Ulman; great-grandchildren, Ashley (Zach) Gustafson, Alyssa (Jared) Ryan, Aaron Ayres, Brandon Ayres, Sydnee Ayres, Maddisyn Ayres, Nyckolas Ayres, Everly Young, Connor Young; great-great-grandchildren, Maci Fincher, Bowen Gustafson,, Kasyn Ryan and 27 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Jenny; sisters, Monica (Aloys) Jaeger, Dolly (Bob) Meyer, Audrey (Calvin) Hoehn; nephew, Mike Jaeger; nieces, Janice Krohn, Barb Born; great-grandson, Lucca Ayres; sister-in-law, Juline (Tom) Moldan and brother-in-law, Carlyle Willette Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, in Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Charles Flynn. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, at 1 p.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, 4777 Hwy. 53, Saginaw, Minn.
