Gerald “Pete” Wilbert Koepke, 89, of Virginia, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at his residence.

Pete was born Sept. 13, 1932, in Creighton, S.D., to Wilhelm and Emelia (Seiler) Koepke. He moved to Minnesota and was raised on a farm in Zim. On Aug. 25, 1956, he was united in marriage to Janice Irene Anderson. Together, they raised three daughters and one son on their cattle farm. He retired from Eveleth Taconite in 1996.

He is survived by his children: Donna (David) Klemzak of Virginia, and Michael (Jennifer) Koepke of White Bear Lake; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; daughters: Kathy King and Marilyn Korkalo; sister, Betty Hill; brothers: Karl Koepke, Maynard Koepke, and Emil Koepke; and his parents.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Range Funeral Home in Virginia with a visitation one hour prior to the service.

