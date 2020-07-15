Gerald Michael ‘Gunner’ Spotts

Gerald Spotts, 57, of rural Nashwauk, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
Gerald was born on his mother’s birthday, Sept. 18, 1962, to Gerald Marcell and Barbara (Toscano) Spotts in Hibbing. He was baptized and confirmed through the Catholic Church. Gerald was a graduate of Hibbing High School; he loved pulling motors, fixing old vehicles, and could often be found mowing the lawn. Gerald immensely enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding snowmobiles and shooting hoops with his brothers and friends. Gerald was so good at shooting three-pointers he earned the nickname Gunner. Above all else he was a loving father to his daughter.
He is survived by his daughter, Amye (Kenneth) Newman of Grand Rapids; father, Gerald Marcell Spotts; brothers: Daniel (Rhonda) Spotts, Thomas (Sherri) Spotts, Peter (Krista) Spotts, Samuel Spotts; grandsons, Kenneth Jr. and Adllar; numerous, nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara; and his nephew, Kristopher.
A celebration for Gerald will be announced to family and friends.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
