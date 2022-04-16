Gerald Mark Lange, 76, of Virginia, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at The Waterview Pines in Virginia, Minn.
He was born Sept. 6, 1945, in Duluth, Minn., to Gerald and Mae (Tousignant) Lange. Gerald was a graduate of Duluth Central High School and later earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business and Accounting from the University of Minnesota – Duluth.
On Dec. 17, 1966, he married Phyllis Stahl in Duluth. Jerry served in the Army National Guard and began working as an accountant for the DMIR Railroad. Later he moved to the track department where he served as Superintendent of Maintenance of Way. He served in the same capacity while working in Pennsylvania. He retired in 2002 from Burlington Southern in Alabama.
Jerry was an avid golfer and enjoyed curling later in life. He loved traveling and spent several winters with his wife in North Carolina. Together he and his wife enjoyed season tickets for UMD Bulldog Hockey and North Carolina Hurricanes. He especially enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren and family trips to Disneyworld.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis; children, Terri (Dean) Kramar of Lino Lakes and Danny (Carrie) Lange of Eveleth; grandchildren, Kendall and Trenton Kramar and Dylan Lange.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Mae and his siblings: Toni, Brian and Donna.
A private family memorial service for Gerald will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
