Gerald Lloyd Morrison Jul 27, 2022 Jul 27, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Gerald Lloyd Morrison, 82, of Virginia and former resident of Cook, Minn., passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022.A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Aug 1, at 2 p.m. at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 1 p.m.Online condolences to www.mlakerfuneralhome.com To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Morrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
