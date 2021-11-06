Gerald Leon Liesmaki, 62, of Chisholm, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at his residence.
Gerald was born Dec. 1, 1958, in Virginia to Leon and Charlotte (Montbriand) Liesmaki. He graduated from Cherry High School in 1977. He went on to obtain a Bachelor's degree in History from Bemidji State University.
Gerald's favorite pastime was watching the Minnesota Vikings. He loved watching wrestling with Grandma.
Gerald is survived by his brother, Jeff (Lynn) Liesmaki; sister, Judy Liesmaki; niece, Tracy; nephews, Jon, Josh and Steven; great-nieces and nephews; and long-time friend, Connie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Charlotte Liesmaki.
A celebration of life gathering will be at noon Friday, Nov.12, at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
