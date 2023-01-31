Gerald Lawrence 'Skip' Bol

Gerald Lawrence “Skip” Bol, age 69, of Virginia, died peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023 in Essentia—St. Mary’s Medical Center surrounded by the love of his family.

Service information

Feb 2
Gathering of Family and Friends
Thursday, February 2, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church
901 4th Street South
Virginia, MN 55792
Feb 2
Memorial Service
Thursday, February 2, 2023
2:00PM
Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church
901 4th Street South
Virginia, MN 55792
