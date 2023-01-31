Gerald Lawrence ‘Skip’ Bol
Gerald Lawrence “Skip” Bol, age 69, of Virginia, died peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023 in Essentia—St. Mary’s Medical Center surrounded by the love of his family.
Gerald Lawrence “Skip” Bol, age 69, of Virginia, died peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023 in Essentia—St. Mary’s Medical Center surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born September 30, 1953, in St. Paul, Minn., the son of Gerald Edward and Barbara Ruth (Mahler) Bol. Skip was a graduate of Gilbert high school and the Northwestern College of Chiropractic Medicine (now called Northwestern Health Sciences University). Skip owned and operated the Bol Chiropractic Clinic and was always on the fore-front of his profession.
Skip was a man of music and theater. He sang with Virgil Stahlberg, the Gethsemane Senior Choir, Joyful Noise!, The Choralaires, and any venue he could find to share his vocal talents. He was also a member of the Iron Range Real Radio Players Theater Troupe, and the Northern Stage Works performing in many, many productions. Skip was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church and his faith shone in his words and actions.
Skip is survived by daughters: Brittany (Bryan) Lloyd of Eagan, Minn., Nicolette Bol (Troy Korpi) of Gilbert and Heather (Jake) Lossing of Duluth; siblings: Michael (Lynn) Bol, Larry (Laure) Bol, Becky (Greg) Hansen, Rachael (Paul) Perlinger, Corey Bol, Anna (John) Markgraf, Marie Babbini, Julie (Keith) Bruun; grandchildren: Ethan, Payton, Aubrey, Evan, Ian, Anna, Heaven, Evan, Phoenix, Lyric; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church in Virginia. Pastor Amy Janssen will officiate. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are preferred.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
