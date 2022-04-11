Gerald ‘Jerry’ Thomas Chapik

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Thomas Chapik

March 31, 1942 — April 8, 2022

Gerald “Jerry” Thomas Chapik, 80, of Eveleth, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, in St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.

He was born on March 31, 1942, in Duluth to Carl and Stacy Chapik. He joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1962 to 1964. On June 7, 1969, Gerald married Muriel Kay Jensen.

Gerald was a heavy equipment mechanic for U.S. Steel. He lived in Proctor, Duluth, and Eveleth. He was a member of the Local Union (U.S. Steel) 1938.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Muriel “Kay”; children, Daniel Chapik, and Jennifer (Scott) Chapik Powers; grandchildren, Olivia and Campbell Chapik, and Tristan and Owen Powers; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Patricia Sackette.

There will be a visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 15, in Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th St., Cloquet.

To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute see, www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Chapik as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries