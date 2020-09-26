Gerald (Jerry) Lemieux went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
He was born in 1936 in Virginia, Minn., a small mining community in the far northern part of the state. He graduated from Virginia High School, where he played football and was voted the most valuable player in his senior year.
Jerry’s nickname was Moe. After he graduated high school in 1954, he enlisted in the Navy. In 1956, he married his highschool sweetheart Sharon Mordini. Sharon moved to Norfolk, Va., to join Jerry. In 1957, Jerry and Sharon moved back to Virginia, where he worked as a paramedic and firefighter for the Virginia Fire Department.
In 1958, Jill was born and, in 1960, Steve was born. In 1967, during the birth of the computer industry, Jerry received his degree in computer technology. He was hired by Adage, a computer graphic company in Los Angeles, Calif. He was promoted to West Coast Regional Manager.
During his years at Adage, he was sent to Okinawa to work on the graphic system for the SR71 spy plane, where, as a contractor, he was commissioned the temporary rank of Colonel by the Department of Defense. He worked for Adage until his retirement in 1992.
When retired, he pursued a hobby/business of antiques, specializing in early 1900 carnival glass. He became an expert cook and maintained the house and garden. He loved his cats. He often hiked the hills around his community. Every phase of his life was enjoyable for him. As his health declined, every day he graciously accepted and continued to enjoy life, never complaining.
Three years ago, he accepted Christ as his Savior, and it was evident that he was a changed man with a softened heart. Because of this, the last few years were extra special and like a second honeymoon for Jerry and Sharon.
He always maintained a sense of humor and quick wit that kept people smiling. He was a generous person and father.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon of 64 years; daughter, Jill; son, Steve; loving daughter-in-law, Mary; brother-in-law, Tom (Sharon) Mordini; brother-in-law, Joe (Sue) Froehlingsdorf; and nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew; mother, Louise; and brothers, Andy (Joyce), Bill (Deeda) and Ernie (Donna).
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service with military honors was held in Newhall, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 22.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.