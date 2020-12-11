Gerald “Jerry” James Lenka, 80, of Virginia, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Essentia Health Hospital in Virginia.
Jerry was born Jan. 10, 1940, to Froley and Mona (Balke) Lenka in Cook, Minn. Born one of six children, he grew up in Angora, Minn. Upon finishing school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving his country during the Vietnam era. After the service, he married his first wife and the couple had one son. Jerry worked at Reserve Mine in Babbitt until the mine closed in 1986. He then worked at the Thunderbird Mall in Virginia as a janitor. While working at the mall, he met and eventually married Marcy Schaefbauer on July 9, 1994. He and Marcy loved to travel; the couple had a place in Hinkley, Minn., and Arizona. They loved their dog, Maggie.
Survivors include his sister, Sharon Lenka of Virginia; son, Jerry (Jenny) of St. Cloud; step children, Nancy (Ben) Mitchell of Virginia, Thomas Schaefbauer of Eveleth, Lynne (Mike) Schaefbauer of Fayal Township, and Jeff (Sue) Schaefbauer of Hibbing; grandchildren, Shawn, Anna, John, and Amy Schreiner; step grandchildren, Jamie Winger, Cheryl Peterson, Zachary Flatley, and Haley Schaefbauer; six great grandchildren; nine step great grandchildren; and three great great step grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friends and neighbors, James and Faye.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marcy; siblings, Beverly Minerich, Lois Finstad, Bruce Lenka, and Sandra Helf; niece, Bonnie: and nephew, Larry Minerich.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Range Funeral Home in Virginia with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Chaplain Larry Reede will officiate.
Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
